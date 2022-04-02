See All Plastic Surgeons in Ocala, FL
Dr. Navinderdeep Nijher, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (39)
Map Pin Small Ocala, FL
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Navinderdeep Nijher, MD

Dr. Navinderdeep Nijher, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala, HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and HCA Florida West Marion Hospital, A part of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.

Dr. Nijher works at Ocala Plastic Surgery in Ocala, FL with other offices in The Villages, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nijher's Office Locations

    Ocala Plastic Surgery
    3320 SW 34th Cir, Ocala, FL 34474 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 629-8154
    Villages Plastic Surgery
    1501 N Us Highway Ste 1001, The Villages, FL 32159 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 750-0019

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Ocala
  • HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
  • HCA Florida West Marion Hospital, A part of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Big Ears
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 02, 2022
    Dr Nijher is a very courteous and friendly person he explains all my procedures in detail to me and my daughter. I would recommend Dr Nijher to anyone who is looking for a surgeon.
    — Apr 02, 2022
    About Dr. Navinderdeep Nijher, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1639164619
    Education & Certifications

    • New York Presbyterian Hospital Of Cornell and Columbia Universities
    • Maimonides Medical Center
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    • Boston University Accelerated Seven Year Medical Program
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Navinderdeep Nijher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nijher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nijher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nijher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nijher has seen patients for Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nijher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Nijher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nijher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nijher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nijher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.