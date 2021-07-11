Dr. Navita Modi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Modi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Navita Modi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Navita Modi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cheverly, MD. They completed their residency with HOWARD UNIVERSITY
Dr. Modi works at
Locations
UM Capital Region Medical Group3001 Hospital Dr # H401, Cheverly, MD 20785 Directions (301) 618-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Capital Region Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Maryland Physicians Care
- MultiPlan
- Priority Partners
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She was kind, thorough and very understanding. Guided me to the right ways of going about my issues. Feel supported through the process of healing already. Thank you. Andy
About Dr. Navita Modi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1154398683
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
- Guru Govind Singh Med Coll Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Modi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Modi accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Modi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Modi works at
Dr. Modi has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Modi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Modi speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Modi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Modi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Modi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Modi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.