Dr. Navjot Kohli, MD
Dr. Navjot Kohli, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Aurora Medical Center - Grafton, Aurora Medical Center Burlington, Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha and Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.
Aurora Advanced Healthcare Inc.2801 W Kinnickinnic River Pkwy Ste 345, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (262) 884-4000
Aurora Pharmacy 10708400 Washington Ave, Mount Pleasant, WI 53406 Directions (262) 321-3290Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Aurora Pleasant Prairie Ambulatory Surgery Center12500 Aurora Dr, Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158 Directions (262) 857-5300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Aurora Medical Center10400 75th St, Kenosha, WI 53142 Directions (262) 948-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Lakeland Medical Center
- Aurora Medical Center - Grafton
- Aurora Medical Center Burlington
- Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Did my right shoulder replacement. Great job.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1831179506
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
