Overview of Dr. Navjot Kohli, MD

Dr. Navjot Kohli, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Aurora Medical Center - Grafton, Aurora Medical Center Burlington, Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha and Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.



Dr. Kohli works at Aurora Advanced Healthcare Inc. in Milwaukee, WI with other offices in Mount Pleasant, WI, Pleasant Prairie, WI and Kenosha, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Shoulder Arthroscopy and Rotator Cuff Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.