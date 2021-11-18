Dr. Navjyot Gujral, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gujral is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Navjyot Gujral, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Navjyot Gujral, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Clemente, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 665 Camino de los Mares Ste 100, San Clemente, CA 92673 Directions (949) 481-7760
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nav Gujral helped me with my stomach issues for 4 years. Other doctors from Kaiser cannot help me with my gastrointestinal problems. Three visits she was able to guide me on what I needed to do. A very caring and concern doctor. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Navjyot Gujral, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1174591994
Education & Certifications
- PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
