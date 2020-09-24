See All General Dentistry (Dental Assistant) in Vacaville, CA
Dr. Navneet Aujla, DDS

General Dentistry (Dental Assistant)
4.9 (68)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Navneet Aujla, DDS is a Dental Assistant in Vacaville, CA. They specialize in General Dentistry (Dental Assistant), has 25 years of experience. They graduated from King George Medical University.

Dr. Aujla works at Navneet Aujla DDS in Vacaville, CA with other offices in Fairfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Navneet Aujla DDS
    619 Buck Ave Ste C, Vacaville, CA 95688 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 359-3769
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Navneet Aujla, DDS
    1900 Pennsylvania Ave, Fairfield, CA 94533 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 359-3766

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Broken Tooth
Cavity
Chipped Tooth
Broken Tooth
Cavity
Chipped Tooth

Treatment frequency



Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Dental Veneer Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tooth Abrasion Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 68 ratings
    Patient Ratings (68)
    5 Star
    (64)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Navneet Aujla, DDS

    Specialties
    • General Dentistry (Dental Assistant)
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Punjabi
    NPI Number
    • 1750459624
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • King George Medical University
    Medical Education
    • King George Medical University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Navneet Aujla, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aujla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aujla has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aujla accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Aujla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    68 patients have reviewed Dr. Aujla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aujla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aujla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aujla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

