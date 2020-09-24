Dr. Navneet Aujla, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aujla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Navneet Aujla, DDS
Overview
Dr. Navneet Aujla, DDS is a Dental Assistant in Vacaville, CA. They specialize in General Dentistry (Dental Assistant), has 25 years of experience. They graduated from King George Medical University.
Dr. Aujla works at
Locations
-
1
Navneet Aujla DDS619 Buck Ave Ste C, Vacaville, CA 95688 Directions (530) 359-3769Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Navneet Aujla, DDS1900 Pennsylvania Ave, Fairfield, CA 94533 Directions (530) 359-3766
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aujla?
My husband and I are new patients. Dr. Aujla and her staff are super friendly, clean, isolated from busy traffic. I definitely would recommend to anyone.
About Dr. Navneet Aujla, DDS
- General Dentistry (Dental Assistant)
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1750459624
Education & Certifications
- King George Medical University
- King George Medical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aujla has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aujla accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Aujla using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Aujla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aujla works at
Dr. Aujla speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Aujla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aujla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aujla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aujla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.