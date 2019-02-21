See All Oncologists in Canton, GA
Dr. Navneet Dhillon, MD

Medical Oncology
3.3 (7)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Navneet Dhillon, MD

Dr. Navneet Dhillon, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Canton, GA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

Dr. Dhillon works at Georgia Cancer Specialists - Canton in Canton, GA with other offices in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dhillon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Georgia Cancer Specialists
    228 Riverstone Dr, Canton, GA 30114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 479-1870
  2. 2
    Georgia Cancer Specialists
    790 Church St NE Ste 335, Marietta, GA 30060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 590-8311

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital
  • Northside Hospital Cherokee
  • Wellstar Kennestone Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Feb 21, 2019
    Having recently moved to Georgia, I am very grateful to have found Dr. Dhillon for my oncology care. She and her staff are friendly, compassionate and supportive of my need to prevent lymphedema. She was thorough about getting my medical history and helping me find an excellent specialist for additional care. Her staff responds quickly to requests regarding lab results, and she provided additional treatment as indicated by those results. I feel respected and well cared-for by Dr. Dhillon and her
    Sharon in Kennesaw, GA — Feb 21, 2019
    About Dr. Navneet Dhillon, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1124282843
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
