Dr. Navneet Dhillon, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Canton, GA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Georgia Cancer Specialists228 Riverstone Dr, Canton, GA 30114 Directions (770) 479-1870
Georgia Cancer Specialists790 Church St NE Ste 335, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 590-8311
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Having recently moved to Georgia, I am very grateful to have found Dr. Dhillon for my oncology care. She and her staff are friendly, compassionate and supportive of my need to prevent lymphedema. She was thorough about getting my medical history and helping me find an excellent specialist for additional care. Her staff responds quickly to requests regarding lab results, and she provided additional treatment as indicated by those results. I feel respected and well cared-for by Dr. Dhillon and her
- Medical Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1124282843
- PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Dhillon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dhillon accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dhillon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dhillon has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dhillon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhillon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhillon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhillon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhillon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.