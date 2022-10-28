Dr. Navneet Lather, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lather is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Navneet Lather, MD
Overview
Dr. Navneet Lather, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Carmel, IN.
Dr. Lather works at
Locations
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent The Heart Center of Indiana10590 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46290 Directions (317) 883-9982
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lather took his time and listened to my concerns. Very patient and kind. His explanations were thorough and easy to understand. He made me feel relaxed and well cared for. I will definitely return.
About Dr. Navneet Lather, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- Male
- 1184853202
Education & Certifications
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Jennings
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo
- Community Hospital East
- Community Hospital North
- Community Hospital South
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lather has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lather accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lather has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lather has seen patients for Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) and Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lather on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lather speaks Hindi and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lather. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lather.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lather, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lather appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.