Dr. Navneet Majhail, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Majhail is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Navneet Majhail, MD
Overview of Dr. Navneet Majhail, MD
Dr. Navneet Majhail, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Hematology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from KANPUR UNIVERSITY / G.S.V.M. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Majhail works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Majhail's Office Locations
-
1
TriStar Bone Marrow Transplant2410 Patterson St Fl 5, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 592-2968
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Majhail?
About Dr. Navneet Majhail, MD
- Hematology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1053342154
Education & Certifications
- FAIRVIEW UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- KANPUR UNIVERSITY / G.S.V.M. MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Majhail accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Majhail has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Majhail works at
Dr. Majhail has seen patients for Myeloproliferative Disorders, Acute Myeloid Leukemia and Pancytopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Majhail on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Majhail has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Majhail.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Majhail, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Majhail appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.