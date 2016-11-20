Dr. Navneet Sharda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Navneet Sharda, MD
Overview of Dr. Navneet Sharda, MD
Dr. Navneet Sharda, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS.
Dr. Sharda works at
Dr. Sharda's Office Locations
-
1
Arnold Wax MD3509 E Harmon Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89121 Directions (702) 547-2273
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sharda?
I WAS DIAGNOSED WITH LUNG CANCER ON OCTOBER 20 ,2015 . MY PRIMARY DOCTOR TOLD MY FAMILY THAT THERE IS NOT MUCH CHANCES TO TREAT MY CONDITION BECAUSE OF MY AGE ( 85 ) AND I SHOULD PROBABLY GO ON HOSPICE. I MET DR. SHARDA NAVNEET IN JANUARY 2016. NOW I KNOW, THAT HE WAS SENT BY GOD . HE STARTED TREATING MY CONDITION WITH SO MUCH COMMITMENT AND MOST IMPORTANT, GAVE ME AND MY FAMILY SO MUCH HOPE, WAS SO PASSIONATE ABOUT EVERY STEP OF THE TREATMENT. I DON'T HAVE SYMPTOMS NOW. THANK YOU DOCTOR !
About Dr. Navneet Sharda, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1083756381
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharda accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharda works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.