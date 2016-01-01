Dr. Sidhu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Navneet Sidhu, MD
Overview of Dr. Navneet Sidhu, MD
Dr. Navneet Sidhu, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Forensic Psychiatry. They graduated from PUNJAB UNIVERSITY / GURU GOVIND SINGH MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Sidhu's Office Locations
- 1 8300 Arlington Blvd Ste G1, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 213-8186
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Navneet Sidhu, MD
- Forensic Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1194865428
Education & Certifications
- PUNJAB UNIVERSITY / GURU GOVIND SINGH MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Forensic Psychiatry and Psychiatry
