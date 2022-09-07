Dr. Navneet Virk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Virk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Navneet Virk, MD
Overview of Dr. Navneet Virk, MD
Dr. Navneet Virk, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from MAHARSHI DAYANAND UNIVERSITY ROHTAK / MAHARAJA AGRASEN INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL RESEARCH AND EDUCATION and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.
Dr. Virk's Office Locations
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic6555 Coyle Ave Ste 301, Carmichael, CA 95608 Directions (916) 962-1544
Physicians Skin and Weight Centers Inc576 N Sunrise Ave Ste 210, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 746-7400
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
- Mercy General Hospital
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
If any cancer patients or other wise have had contact with the incredible staff under Doctor Virk would immediately see the family and feel a part of that family. I had given up on treatments several times, only to be reeled back in by Doctor Virks phone call or office visit putting hope back in my cancer fight. Marlene and her encouragement tells me I am not alone in fighting cancer but a whole office of dedicated. Medical staff is right beside me.
About Dr. Navneet Virk, MD
- Hematology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1275703076
Education & Certifications
- MAHARSHI DAYANAND UNIVERSITY ROHTAK / MAHARAJA AGRASEN INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL RESEARCH AND EDUCATION
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Virk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Virk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Virk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Virk works at
Dr. Virk speaks Chinese and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Virk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Virk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Virk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Virk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.