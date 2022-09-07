See All Hematologists in Carmichael, CA
Dr. Navneet Virk, MD

Hematology
3.2 (12)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Navneet Virk, MD

Dr. Navneet Virk, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from MAHARSHI DAYANAND UNIVERSITY ROHTAK / MAHARAJA AGRASEN INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL RESEARCH AND EDUCATION and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.

Dr. Virk works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Carmichael, CA with other offices in Roseville, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Virk's Office Locations

    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    6555 Coyle Ave Ste 301, Carmichael, CA 95608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 962-1544
    Physicians Skin and Weight Centers Inc
    576 N Sunrise Ave Ste 210, Roseville, CA 95661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 746-7400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy General Hospital
  • Mercy San Juan Medical Center
  • Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Western Health Advantage

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Navneet Virk, MD

    • Hematology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1275703076
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MAHARSHI DAYANAND UNIVERSITY ROHTAK / MAHARAJA AGRASEN INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL RESEARCH AND EDUCATION
    Medical Education

