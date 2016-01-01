Dr. Navtej Buttar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buttar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Navtej Buttar, MD
Overview
Dr. Navtej Buttar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Locations
Rochester - Cancer200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 512-1667
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Navtej Buttar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Harbor Hospital Center|Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn|University Of Wi Hospital And Cli
- UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buttar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
