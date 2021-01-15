Dr. Navya Kuchipudi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuchipudi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Navya Kuchipudi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Navya Kuchipudi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from N.R.I. Medical College, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, India and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
NBIMC Beth Prime Care166 Lyons Ave, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 520-7587MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Kuchipudi saved my life literally. I got sick in 2019 no matter how many doctors I went to they couldn't figure out why. I went from being a healthy, vital person to being in a wheelchair, unable to breathe and in heart and lung failure. I ended up in the ICU where they gave up on me. I was transferred to Newark Beth Israel where I met Dr. Kuchipudi. She actually cared and would not give up. She found what was wrong with me Vitamin C deficiency! After months and months of suffering I started getting better in 2 days! Now I am better and able to do everything again. She gave me a second chance at life. I will be eternally grateful to her, I do not how to even begin to pay someone back for saving your life. She is the most caring, intelligent, amazing doctor on the planet. She was determined to to cure me, and she did! She is hands down the best doctor and anyone who is treated by her should consider themselves lucky!
- Rheumatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1902340953
- Uconn School Of Medicine
- Robert Wood Johnson University Medical Center/ St. Peter's University Hospital-New Brunswick, NJ
- N.R.I. Medical College, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, India
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
