Dr. Navya Parsa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parsa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Navya Parsa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Navya Parsa, MD
Dr. Navya Parsa, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Parsa works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Parsa's Office Locations
-
1
Columbus Arthritis Center1211 Dublin Rd, Columbus, OH 43215 Directions (614) 486-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parsa?
I like that Dr Parsa spends time with me. She listens and explains things in detail.
About Dr. Navya Parsa, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1104183011
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parsa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parsa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parsa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parsa works at
Dr. Parsa has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parsa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Parsa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parsa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parsa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parsa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.