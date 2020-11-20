Overview of Dr. Nawaf Murshed, MD

Dr. Nawaf Murshed, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital Taylor, Beaumont Hospital, Trenton, Beaumont Hospital, Wayne, Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital and Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital.



Dr. Murshed works at Michigan Neuroscience Clinic in Livonia, MI with other offices in Monroe, MI, Taylor, MI and Wayne, MI. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Vertigo and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.