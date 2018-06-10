Dr. Nawaiz Ahmad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nawaiz Ahmad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nawaiz Ahmad, MD
Dr. Nawaiz Ahmad, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Pedagogica Y Technologica De Colombia and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island and Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.
Dr. Ahmad works at
Dr. Ahmad's Office Locations
Brookdale Hospital & Medical Center1 Brookdale Plz # L2, Brooklyn, NY 11212 Directions (718) 240-6784
Dr Nawaiz Ahmad Medical Pc186 Bay Ridge Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 963-7272
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
- NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island
- Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He did my breast reduction very well. I love my results.
About Dr. Nawaiz Ahmad, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1679680268
Education & Certifications
- University Okla
- The Brooklyn Hospital Center
- Harlem Hospital Center
- Universidad Pedagogica Y Technologica De Colombia
- Zamindar Degree College Gujrat Pakistan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmad has seen patients for Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Hand Fracture and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahmad speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmad.
