Dr. Nawwar Mercho, MD
Overview
Dr. Nawwar Mercho, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Clay, Paris Community Hospital, Union Hospital and Union Hospital Clinton.
Locations
Providence Medical Group2723 S 7th St, Terre Haute, IN 47802 Directions (812) 232-8164
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Clay
- Paris Community Hospital
- Union Hospital
- Union Hospital Clinton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nawwar Mercho, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1124092325
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Conn
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Interventional Cardiology
