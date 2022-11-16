Overview of Dr. Nawar Tayyan, MD

Dr. Nawar Tayyan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Tayyan works at Interventional Cardiovascular Consultants in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) and Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.