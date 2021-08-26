Overview of Dr. Naya McKinnon, MD

Dr. Naya McKinnon, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine.



Dr. McKinnon works at UC Irvine Medical Center in Orange, CA with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.