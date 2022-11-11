Dr. Nayab Zafar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zafar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nayab Zafar, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nayab Zafar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College and is affiliated with Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Heart Center of Nevada3196 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 207, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Directions (702) 732-0022
- Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Staff is very helpful and professional.
- Cardiology
- English, Persian
- 1497798813
- Uc San Diego Medical Center
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- U Conn
- Allama Iqbal Medical College
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Zafar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zafar accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zafar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zafar has seen patients for Chest Pain, Peripheral Artery Catheterization and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zafar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zafar speaks Persian.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Zafar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zafar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zafar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zafar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.