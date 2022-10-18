Overview of Dr. Nayan Desai, MD

Dr. Nayan Desai, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Bj Medical College, Ahmedabad, Gujarat University.



Dr. Desai works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Fremont, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.