Dr. Nayan Desai, MD

Neurology
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nayan Desai, MD

Dr. Nayan Desai, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Bj Medical College, Ahmedabad, Gujarat University.

Dr. Desai works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Fremont, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Desai's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Palo Alto Medical Foundation - Fremont Main Lab
    3200 Kearney St, Fremont, CA 94538 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 490-1222

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 18, 2022
    Dr. Desai is a kind and caring doctor. He was helpful in prescribing the right medication for my migraines. He is interested in his patients' personal lives to determine what could be contributing to their illnesses. I like that he cares and wants to learn more about me personally, instead of simply diagnosing me and leaving right after a brief interaction.
    Olivia — Oct 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nayan Desai, MD
    About Dr. Nayan Desai, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710953773
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Bj Medical College, Ahmedabad, Gujarat University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nayan Desai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Desai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Desai works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Fremont, CA. View the full address on Dr. Desai’s profile.

    Dr. Desai has seen patients for Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

