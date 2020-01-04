Overview of Dr. Nayana Dekhne, MD

Dr. Nayana Dekhne, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Dr Vaishampayan Memorial Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Dekhne works at William Beaumont Breast Care in Royal Oak, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.