Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nayana Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nayana Shah, MD
Dr. Nayana Shah, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
Orange County Psychological Services16152 Beach Blvd Ste 200, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Directions (949) 583-0975
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
When I was a patient of Dr. Shah, I was a complete wreck. However Dr. Shah still took me seriously and showed compassion towards me. I am now very stable and for the first time in years I have not had the extreme symptoms that I've had before and I am on the least amount of medication!! She just knew that right thing to do. Thank you Dr. Shah.
About Dr. Nayana Shah, MD
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks Hindi.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.