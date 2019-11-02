Dr. Nayiri Doudikian Scaff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doudikian Scaff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nayiri Doudikian Scaff, MD
Overview of Dr. Nayiri Doudikian Scaff, MD
Dr. Nayiri Doudikian Scaff, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.
Dr. Doudikian Scaff works at
Dr. Doudikian Scaff's Office Locations
Nayiri Doudikian-scaff M.d. Inc.960 E Green St Ste 168, Pasadena, CA 91106 Directions (626) 432-4600
Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center1420 S Central Ave, Glendale, CA 91204 Directions (626) 432-4600
Huntington Memorial Hospital100 W California Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 432-4600
USC Verdugo Hills Hospital1812 Verdugo Blvd, Glendale, CA 91208 Directions (818) 790-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Doudikian-Scaff is a great surgeon. Very honest and very kind. She was very helpful and kind.
About Dr. Nayiri Doudikian Scaff, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1063435493
Education & Certifications
- Harper University Hospital
- Huntington Memorial Hospital
- Hahnemann University
Dr. Doudikian Scaff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doudikian Scaff accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doudikian Scaff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doudikian Scaff works at
Dr. Doudikian Scaff has seen patients for Bedsores, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doudikian Scaff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Doudikian Scaff speaks Armenian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Doudikian Scaff. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doudikian Scaff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doudikian Scaff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doudikian Scaff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.