Dr. Nayla Khoury, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khoury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nayla Khoury, MD
Overview of Dr. Nayla Khoury, MD
Dr. Nayla Khoury, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Khoury works at
Dr. Khoury's Office Locations
-
1
Psychiatry Faculty Practice Inc.713 HARRISON ST, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 464-3276Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 3:00pmWednesday8:00am - 3:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khoury?
Listens well. Really is invested in her patients care! Has a sense of humor.
About Dr. Nayla Khoury, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1568738748
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khoury has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khoury accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khoury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khoury works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Khoury. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khoury.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khoury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khoury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.