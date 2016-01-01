Overview of Dr. Nayna Navik, MD

Dr. Nayna Navik, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thorek Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Navik works at Amal K. Mukherjee MD Sc in Chicago, IL with other offices in Normal, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.