Overview

Dr. Nayo Williams, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Horizon City, TX. They graduated from Rutgers-Robert Wood Johnson and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center and Las Palmas Medical Center.



Dr. Williams works at El Paso Maternal Fetal Medicine - Horizon City in Horizon City, TX with other offices in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Gestation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.