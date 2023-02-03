Overview of Dr. Nayyar Syed, MD

Dr. Nayyar Syed, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Mount Pleasant, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Christus Mother Frances Hospital- Winnsboro, Paris Regional Medical Center and Titus Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Syed works at Texas Oncology in Mount Pleasant, TX with other offices in Mt Vernon, TX and Winnsboro, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bone Marrow Biopsy and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.