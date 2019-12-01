Overview of Dr. Nayyara Dawood, MD

Dr. Nayyara Dawood, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and O'Connor Hospital.



Dr. Dawood works at Nayyara S. Dawood, M.D. in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.