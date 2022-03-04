Overview of Dr. Nazanin Barzideh, MD

Dr. Nazanin Barzideh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from State University of New York Upstate Medical University|Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Mount Sinai West, North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.



Dr. Barzideh works at SightMD NY Riverhead in Riverhead, NY with other offices in Garden City, NY and Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), Chorioretinal Scars and Vitreous Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.