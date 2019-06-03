Overview of Dr. Nazanin Khakpour, MD

Dr. Nazanin Khakpour, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Moffitt Cancer Center.



Dr. Khakpour works at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Axillary Lymph Node Dissection and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.