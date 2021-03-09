Dr. Nazanine Khairkhah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khairkhah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nazanine Khairkhah, MD
Dr. Nazanine Khairkhah, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 49 Lake Ave Ste 104, Greenwich, CT 06830 Directions (203) 869-2304
Port Chester Dialysis and Renal Center38 Bulkley Ave, Port Chester, NY 10573 Directions (914) 937-8800
- Greenwich Hospital
- Stamford Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
She’s Wonderful!! And has a great staff!
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
