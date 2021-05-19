Overview of Dr. Nazar Al-Saidi, MD

Dr. Nazar Al-Saidi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Owosso, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF AL-MUSTANSIRIYAH / MUSTANSIRIYAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Memorial Healthcare.



Dr. Al-Saidi works at Memorial Healthcare in Owosso, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Personality Disorders, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Borderline Personality Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.