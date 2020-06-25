Dr. Nazar Haidri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haidri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nazar Haidri, MD
Overview of Dr. Nazar Haidri, MD
Dr. Nazar Haidri, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Union, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 62 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from RANCHI UNIVERSITY / MAHATMA GANDHI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Haidri works at
Dr. Haidri's Office Locations
Nazar H Haidri MD2333 Morris Ave Ste C109, Union, NJ 07083 Directions (908) 687-0810
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellant Neurologist...Gave A very thorough examination...very knowledgeable and spent alot of time answering questions...completely comfortable recommending for someone who wants a Dr. who knows what he is doing !!! Randi K.
About Dr. Nazar Haidri, MD
- Neurology
- 62 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Spanish
- 1871603548
Education & Certifications
- RANCHI UNIVERSITY / MAHATMA GANDHI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haidri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haidri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haidri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haidri works at
Dr. Haidri speaks Gujarati and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Haidri. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haidri.
