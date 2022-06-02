See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Vero Beach, FL
Dr. Nazar Sharak, DO

Internal Medicine
4.3 (3)
9 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nazar Sharak, DO

Dr. Nazar Sharak, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.

Dr. Sharak works at Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital in Vero Beach, FL with other offices in Sebastian, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sharak's Office Locations

    Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
    3450 11th Ct Ste 102, Vero Beach, FL 32960 (772) 778-8687
    Indian River Medical Center
    801 Wellness Way Ste 203, Sebastian, FL 32958 (772) 778-8687

Hospital Affiliations
  • Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital

Acidosis
Anemia
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Acidosis
Anemia
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)

Acidosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Jun 02, 2022
    Dr Sharak takes time to answer my questions, explain results in a manner easy to understand and reassure me when I’ve had concerns.
    About Dr. Nazar Sharak, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306384839
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
