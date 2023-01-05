See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Rome, GA
Dr. Nazario Villasenor Jr, MD

Pain Medicine
1.3 (12)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Nazario Villasenor Jr, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Rome, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine.

Dr. Villasenor Jr works at Mighty Oaks Pain and Spine Clinic LLC in Rome, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, Chronic Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mighty Oaks Pain and Spine Clinic LLC
    14 Professional Ct SW, Rome, GA 30165 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 295-7333

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nazario Villasenor Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326241563
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nazario Villasenor Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Villasenor Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Villasenor Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Villasenor Jr works at Mighty Oaks Pain and Spine Clinic LLC in Rome, GA. View the full address on Dr. Villasenor Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Villasenor Jr has seen patients for Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, Chronic Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Villasenor Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Villasenor Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 1.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villasenor Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Villasenor Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Villasenor Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

