Overview of Dr. Nazer Qureshi, MD

Dr. Nazer Qureshi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Plainville, CT. They graduated from Dow Medical College and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus, Centrastate Medical Center, Hunterdon Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Qureshi works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Plainville, CT with other offices in Southington, CT and Princeton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.