Dr. Nazhat Sharma, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (32)
Accepting new patients
60 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Nazhat Sharma, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hollister, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Delhi / Maulana Azad Medical College and is affiliated with Saint Louise Regional Hospital.

Dr. Sharma works at Sharma Ophthalmic Services ( OLD NAME ) in Hollister, CA with other offices in Los Banos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    San Benito County eyeCare
    41 SANTA ANA RD, Hollister, CA 95023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 636-9892
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
  2. 2
    Nazhat Parveen Sharma MD
    600 W I St Ste C, Los Banos, CA 93635 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 827-1552

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Louise Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Brown & Toland Physicians
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Davis Vision
    • Delta Health System
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Superior Vision
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vision Benefits of America
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 22, 2018
    Dr. Sharma is extremely knowledgeable and helpful! She explained the procedure with exactitude and made me feel at ease. She is very kind hearted and an amazing doctor. I highly recommend her.
    Laura in Hollister , CA — Oct 22, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nazhat Sharma, MD
    About Dr. Nazhat Sharma, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 60 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Chinese, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1841269636
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American College Of Surgeons
    Residency
    • King Georges Med Coll
    Internship
    • Maulana Azad Med Coll
    Medical Education
    • University of Delhi / Maulana Azad Medical College
    Undergraduate School
    • ALIGARH MUSLIM UNIVERSITY / J.L.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nazhat Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sharma has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Sharma speaks Arabic, Chinese, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

