Dr. Nazhat Sharma, MD
Dr. Nazhat Sharma, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hollister, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Delhi / Maulana Azad Medical College and is affiliated with Saint Louise Regional Hospital.
San Benito County eyeCare41 SANTA ANA RD, Hollister, CA 95023 Directions (831) 636-9892Monday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:30pm
Nazhat Parveen Sharma MD600 W I St Ste C, Los Banos, CA 93635 Directions (209) 827-1552
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Louise Regional Hospital
Dr. Sharma is extremely knowledgeable and helpful! She explained the procedure with exactitude and made me feel at ease. She is very kind hearted and an amazing doctor. I highly recommend her.
- Ophthalmology
- 60 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Chinese, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
- American College Of Surgeons
- King Georges Med Coll
- Maulana Azad Med Coll
- University of Delhi / Maulana Azad Medical College
- ALIGARH MUSLIM UNIVERSITY / J.L.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
