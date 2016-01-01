Dr. Nazia Adil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nazia Adil, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nazia Adil, MD
Dr. Nazia Adil, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Garden City, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Adil works at
Dr. Adil's Office Locations
1
Prime Healthcare Services - Garden City LLC6245 Inkster Rd, Garden City, MI 48135 Directions (734) 458-7208
2
Beaumont Hospital Wayne33155 Annapolis St, Wayne, MI 48184 Directions (734) 467-4000
3
Alliance Behavioral Health Specialists Pllc43155 Main St Ste 2316, Novi, MI 48375 Directions (248) 934-0274
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nazia Adil, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1861696882
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
