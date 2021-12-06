Dr. Nazih Moufarrij, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moufarrij is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nazih Moufarrij, MD
Overview of Dr. Nazih Moufarrij, MD
Dr. Nazih Moufarrij, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They completed their fellowship with CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
Dr. Moufarrij's Office Locations
Emporia818 N Emporia St Ste 200, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 600-8150Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Medical Center
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Kansas Spine and Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
In October 2020 I began to experience paralysis in the lower half of my body. An MRI revealed a large tumor attached to my spine that was strangling my spinal cord. Dr Moufarrij performed emergency surgery to relieve the pressure on my spinal cord and save my legs. 24 hours after the surgery I experienced noticeable improvement. One year later I have completely recovered except for some lingering body fatigue due to cancer treatments. Without the brilliant skill of Dr Moufarrij I would be in much worse condition. I met him literally minutes before the surgery and he explained the procedure including risks and benefits. He honestly and clearly answered all of my question and after just a few minutes he gained my complete confidence. I very highly recommend Dr Moufarrij. He is a wonderful man.
About Dr. Nazih Moufarrij, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1871590646
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moufarrij has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moufarrij accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moufarrij has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moufarrij has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Brain Surgery and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moufarrij on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Moufarrij. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moufarrij.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moufarrij, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moufarrij appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.