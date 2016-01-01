Overview of Dr. Nazima Abrarova, MD

Dr. Nazima Abrarova, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Elizabeth, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from First Tashkent State Medical Institute and is affiliated with Trinitas Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Abrarova works at Jill Kraft Butler, MD LLC in Elizabeth, NJ with other offices in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Yeast Infections and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.