Dr. Nazir Chaudhary, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nazir Chaudhary, MD
Dr. Nazir Chaudhary, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Richmond, VA. They completed their residency with Eastern State Hospital|Eastern State Hospital|Eastern State Hospital | University of Missouri Center for Behavioral Medicine|Western Mo Mental Health Center|Western Mo Mental Health Center
Dr. Chaudhary works at
Dr. Chaudhary's Office Locations
Virginia Psychiatric Associates7135 Jahnke Rd, Richmond, VA 23225 Directions (804) 373-6824
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Southside Regional Medical Center
- TriCities Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Virginia Premier
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Chaudhary is the only Dr I've met with that's been able to help me. I'm very happy with his help, and would definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Nazir Chaudhary, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1619071610
Education & Certifications
- Eastern State Hospital|Eastern State Hospital|Eastern State Hospital | University of Missouri Center for Behavioral Medicine|Western Mo Mental Health Center|Western Mo Mental Health Center
Dr. Chaudhary has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chaudhary accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chaudhary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chaudhary has seen patients for Schizoaffective Disorder, Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaudhary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaudhary. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaudhary.
