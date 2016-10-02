Dr. Nazir Gilkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gilkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nazir Gilkar, MD
Dr. Nazir Gilkar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mission Hills, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Facey Endoscopy Center11333 Sepulveda Blvd, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Directions (818) 365-9531
Community Pediatrics of Wny Pllc741 DAVISON RD, Lockport, NY 14094 Directions (716) 433-6666
Facey Medical Group26357 McBean Pkwy, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 222-2643
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr. Gilkar is a great doctor with several years of experience. He is a straight shooter and doesn't like when children are talking over him or distracting the parent. He doesn't have nurse practitioner or physician assistant. You actually see the doctor. He's an old school Doctor that doesn't worry about hurting your feelings. He calls it like he sees it. I had him when I was a child and now my kids go to him.
- Pediatrics
- 50 years of experience
- English, Kashmiri
- 1841254893
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Pediatrics
Dr. Gilkar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gilkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gilkar speaks Kashmiri.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilkar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilkar.
