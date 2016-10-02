See All Pediatricians in Mission Hills, CA
Dr. Nazir Gilkar, MD

Pediatrics
3.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Nazir Gilkar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mission Hills, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.

Dr. Gilkar works at Facey Medical Group in Mission Hills, CA with other offices in Lockport, NY and Valencia, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Facey Endoscopy Center
    11333 Sepulveda Blvd, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 365-9531
  2. 2
    Community Pediatrics of Wny Pllc
    741 DAVISON RD, Lockport, NY 14094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 433-6666
  3. 3
    Facey Medical Group
    26357 McBean Pkwy, Valencia, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 222-2643

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 02, 2016
    Dr. Gilkar is a great doctor with several years of experience. He is a straight shooter and doesn't like when children are talking over him or distracting the parent. He doesn't have nurse practitioner or physician assistant. You actually see the doctor. He's an old school Doctor that doesn't worry about hurting your feelings. He calls it like he sees it. I had him when I was a child and now my kids go to him.
    Wendy in Lockport, NY — Oct 02, 2016
    About Dr. Nazir Gilkar, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Kashmiri
    NPI Number
    • 1841254893
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nazir Gilkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gilkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gilkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilkar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilkar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gilkar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gilkar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

