Dr. Nazir Rahim, MD

Gastroenterology
3.6 (20)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nazir Rahim, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Marshall Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Of Folsom and Sutter Amador Hospital.

Dr. Rahim works at Gastroenterology Medical Clinic in Folsom, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Reflux Esophagitis, Diarrhea and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gastroenterology Medical Clinic
    1580 Creekside Dr Ste 220, Folsom, CA 95630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 983-4444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Marshall Medical Center
  • Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
  • Sutter Amador Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Reflux Esophagitis
Diarrhea
Esophagitis
Reflux Esophagitis
Diarrhea
Esophagitis

Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Constipation Chevron Icon
Chronic Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Disease Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UnitedHealthcare Plan of the River Valley
    • Western Health Advantage

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Nazir Rahim, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1437134319
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Howard University College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nazir Rahim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rahim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rahim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rahim works at Gastroenterology Medical Clinic in Folsom, CA. View the full address on Dr. Rahim’s profile.

    Dr. Rahim has seen patients for Reflux Esophagitis, Diarrhea and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rahim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rahim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rahim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

