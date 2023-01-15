Overview

Dr. Nazir Rahim, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Marshall Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Of Folsom and Sutter Amador Hospital.



Dr. Rahim works at Gastroenterology Medical Clinic in Folsom, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Reflux Esophagitis, Diarrhea and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.