Dr. Nazir Rahim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nazir Rahim, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Marshall Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Of Folsom and Sutter Amador Hospital.
Locations
Gastroenterology Medical Clinic1580 Creekside Dr Ste 220, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 983-4444
Hospital Affiliations
- Marshall Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
- Sutter Amador Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UnitedHealthcare Plan of the River Valley
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rahim listens, doesn't do the same old things that don't work like my other doctors did. He explains everything so you can understand what is happening and how to solve the issues. He's helped me more than any other doctor ever has and has changed my life for the better. He's very nice and always willing to help. His staff are very sweet and helpfull too.
About Dr. Nazir Rahim, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Persian
Education & Certifications
- Howard University College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
