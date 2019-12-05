Overview

Dr. Nazish Shafi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine.



Dr. Shafi works at Nazish Shafi, MD in Las Cruces, NM with other offices in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.