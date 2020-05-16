Overview of Dr. Nazly Shariati, MD

Dr. Nazly Shariati, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Shariati works at Children's Surgical Services in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Thoracentesis, Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.