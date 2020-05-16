Dr. Nazly Shariati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shariati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nazly Shariati, MD
Overview of Dr. Nazly Shariati, MD
Dr. Nazly Shariati, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Shariati's Office Locations
Morristown Medical Center100 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (201) 481-2053Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shriati was wonderful. Answered all my questions. Got me booked for all the pretesting and scans quickly. Couldn't have asked for a better thoracic surgeon. Explained everything in thoroughly. Would definitely recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Nazly Shariati, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1992770168
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Morristown Medical Center
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
