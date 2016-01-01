See All Pediatricians in Nashville, TN
Dr. Nazneen Ahmed, MD

Pediatrics
Overview of Dr. Nazneen Ahmed, MD

Dr. Nazneen Ahmed, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College, India and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Dr. Ahmed works at Nova Pediatrics in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ahmed's Office Locations

    Nova Pediatrics
    6901 Lenox Village Dr Unit 104, Nashville, TN 37211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (629) 219-7862

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center
  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
  • Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Circumcision, Infant Chevron Icon
Circumcision, Pediatric Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laceration Repair Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Suture Removal Chevron Icon
Tongue Reduction Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • 1st Medical Network
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Alliant Health Plans
    • American General
    • American International Group (AIG)
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Tennessee
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • NovaNet
    • One Health
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Nazneen Ahmed, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • 1093709388
    Education & Certifications

    • Stony Brook School Of Med
    • Bangalore Med College India|Flushing Hospital Medical Center
    • Bangalore Medical College, India
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nazneen Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

