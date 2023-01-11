Dr. Tata has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nazneen Tata, MD
Overview of Dr. Nazneen Tata, MD
Dr. Nazneen Tata, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hot Springs, AR. They graduated from SCHOOL OF MEDICINE OF THE ROYAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs.
Dr. Tata works at
Dr. Tata's Office Locations
CHI St. Vincent Heart Clinic Arkansas - Hot Springs200 Heartcenter Ln, Hot Springs, AR 71913 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Tata's for several years and she has always taken the time to listen to my questions or concerns. She is very caring and understanding and she is an excellent interventional cardiologist. I trust her judgment completely and strongly recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Nazneen Tata, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- Female
- 1770891970
Education & Certifications
- SCHOOL OF MEDICINE OF THE ROYAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tata accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tata using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tata works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Tata. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tata.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.