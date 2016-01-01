Dr. Jamal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nazreen Jamal, MD
Overview
Dr. Nazreen Jamal, MD is a Pediatric Emergency Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Emergency Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Emergency Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Jamal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
CUIMC NewYork Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children s Hospital3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-3381
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jamal?
About Dr. Nazreen Jamal, MD
- Pediatric Emergency Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1659598308
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Pediatric Emergency Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jamal accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jamal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jamal works at
Dr. Jamal has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jamal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jamal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jamal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.