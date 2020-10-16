Dr. Islam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nazrul Islam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nazrul Islam, MD
Dr. Nazrul Islam, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CHITTAGONG MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Islam's Office Locations
Nazrul Islam MD PA1600 W 38th St Ste 415, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 371-7905
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Islam is great! He listens very attentively and gives great advice. He's been careful about making sure my medications are safe from interactions with the others I'm on. He helped make my transition between antidepressants go smoothly and assisted me in finding one that works well for me. He has a wealth of expertise to draw upon and I hightly recommend him.
About Dr. Nazrul Islam, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1154433431
Education & Certifications
- CHITTAGONG MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Islam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Islam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Islam works at
Dr. Islam has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Islam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Islam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Islam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Islam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Islam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.